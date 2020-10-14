Five new Covid-19 infections in Singapore; no fresh cases in foreign worker dorms for second day running

There are two new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 — Singapore has confirmed five new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are two new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

No fresh cases were reported in foreign worker dormitories for the second day running.

In addition, there are three imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,889.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY