Singapore woman jailed for Hari Raya revenge attack that left victims with second-degree burns

Angered by an assault on her brother, Norhayati Jaffar took revenge on an assailant and his sister, who had watched the incident unfold. — YouTube screengrab via TODAY

SINGAPORE Oct 13 — After watching a Facebook video of her younger brother being assaulted, Norhayati Jaffar hatched a plan to take revenge on an assailant and his sister.

In July 2018, she invited them to her flat along Spooner Road in Tanjong Pagar on the pretext of having an open house and Hari Raya celebration.

Her friend Nurhanifah Juma’at, 28, agreed to film the attack. Muhammad Bakhtiyar Jaffar, 35, one of Norhayati’s brothers who was not the subject of the assault, joined in.

They repeatedly struck the victims with a bamboo stick, while she poured hot water on their bodies, leaving them with second-degree burns.

Norhayati, 37, was today sentenced to five years and four months’ jail.

Aside from her violent crimes, she confessed to consuming methamphetamine, a controlled drug, and skipping her twice-weekly urine tests — a requirement under a drug supervision order — on 47 occasions.

She pleaded guilty to three drug-related charges and one count of voluntarily causing hurt to Muhammad Faizal Omar, 29, and Nur Farahtika Omar, 27, with a heated substance.

Three other similar charges were considered during sentencing.

How it began

Norhayati devised the plan on July 7, 2018.

While hosting a Hari Raya celebration at her flat, her friends showed her the clip of Faizal and his relatives beating up her younger brother, Muhammad Putera Shafiellah Jaffar.

Faizal’s sister, Farahtika, watched the assault unfold.

The video was widely shared on Facebook. It was not mentioned in court if Faizal and his relatives were dealt with for attacking Putera.

Angered by the assault on her brother, Norhayati invited Faizal and Farahtika to her flat, saying that she had something urgent to discuss with them.

When Norhayati told Nurhanifah about her plan, Nurhanifah agreed to it because she had treated Putera like a brother.

Before Faizal and Farahtika arrived, Norhayati instructed Nurhanifah to boil water in an electric kettle.

The attack

Slightly past midnight on July 8, 2018, Faizal and Farahtika arrived with two of their friends.

Locking the gate behind them, Norhayati began assaulting the victims. Their friends escaped from the scene soon afterwards.

She poured hot water on Farahtika’s neck, back and ear before striking her with a jug.

She also repeatedly hit her with a bamboo stick, while Bakhtiyar punched and kicked Faizal.

After Farahtika fled, Norhayati joined her brother in assaulting Faizal. She struck him with the bamboo stick as Bakhtiyar continued punching Faizal’s head.

At one point, Bakhtiyar bashed the man’s head twice against the arm of a wooden chair.

Norhayati later poured hot water on Faizal’s body. He screamed in pain and finally escaped.

Norhayati and Bakhtiyar chased him, while Nurhanifah continued filming them. The assault lasted about four minutes.

Faizal sought medical attention five days later, having suffered burns on 4.5 per cent of his body. His sister sustained similar burns over her neck, and bruises on her shoulder and neck.

Drug offences

When she committed the crimes, Norhayati was under a two-year drug supervision order, but did not show up for her urine tests.

Police officers caught her near the end of her order in April 2019 after she was seen behaving suspiciously.

She admitted abusing meth a few days before her arrest.

While out on bail, she was arrested again on March 12 this year at home for taking methamphetamine.

For causing hurt with a heated substance, Norhayati could have been jailed up to seven years, fined, or received both penalties. Offenders may receive caning, but women cannot be caned by law.

Norhayati’s accomplices have already been dealt with under the law.

In January 2019, Nurhanifah was jailed for one year and three months. Bakhtiyar was sentenced to 10 weeks behind bars earlier this year. — TODAY