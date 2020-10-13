Jetex selects Singapore for next world-class fixed-base operator

Picture shows the Bombardier facility at Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore. — Google Maps screengrab

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Jetex, an award-winning leader in the executive aviation industry is expanding in the Asia-Pacific region with the addition of a world-class fixed-base operator (FBO) in Singapore.

According to a statement, Jetex Singapore becomes the company’s 33rd international location and the fourth in the region.

The new FBO is a collaboration with Bombardier, bringing its Singapore Service Center into the worldwide Jetex FBO and ground handling network as well as providing access to Jetex’s international flight planning and trip support services.

This leverages Jetex’s world-class service standards and ground handling systems with Bombardier’s strong presence in Singapore.

It expands the Singapore Service Centre at Seletar Aerospace Park beyond aircraft service and maintenance to offer a full spectrum of services to operators and elite travellers.

Jetex’s state-of-the-art Global Trip Manager platform allows Bombardier to provide seamless aircraft services, security and baggage control, as well as real-time billing.

Bombardier and Jetex have a shared vision to provide a comprehensive and exceptional experience for customers in Singapore.

Jetex’s stellar reputation for international trip planning and ground support will be recognised by international fleet and single aircraft operators alike. — Bernama