Four new Covid-19 infections in Singapore; zero fresh cases at foreign worker dorms for the first time since February

Singapore recorded zero fresh cases at foreign worker dorms for the first time in six months on Oct 13, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 — Singapore has confirmed four new cases of Covid-19, all of them imported, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

The cases had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

No cases were reported in the wider community or in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry said.

This is the first time in several months that dormitory infections have fallen to zero. The first migrant worker case here was identified on Feb 8, about two weeks after the Republic’s first Covid-19 infection.

The first dormitory cluster was later announced on March 30 at the S11 dormitory in Punggol.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,884.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY