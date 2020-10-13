64-year-old man becomes 28th Covid-19 fatality in Singapore — first such death in almost three months

A 64-year-old man who died from complications after contracting the coronavirus was getting treatment at the Singapore General Hospital. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 — A 64-year-old Singapore permanent resident has become the 28th person here to die from complications due to Covid-19, the first such death here in almost three months.

The man — identified as Case 57,960 — died yesterday, eight days after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus on October 4.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its evening update that the man had a history of hypertension.

“Singapore General Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them,” the ministry said.

It added that the man had been working in India since December last year and was placed on stay-home notice when he returned to Singapore on Sept 23.

Before the latest case, the most recent Covid-19 death occurred on July 14 — a 62-year-old Singaporean man who died about two-and-a-half months after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus on April 30.

On Monday, Singapore reported four new Covid-19 infections, the lowest number since March 4 when there were two cases.

MOH said that there were two locally transmitted cases, one in the community and the other residing in a dormitory.

There were also two imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of infections here now stands at 57,880. — TODAY