Suspected drug trafficker in Singapore dies trying to escape raid, six others arrested; S$700,000 worth of drugs seized

The estimated value of the drugs seized during anti-narcotics operations on September 21, 2020 was about S$700,000, and cash amounting to S$174,000 was recovered. ― Picture courtesy of Central Narcotics Bureau via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 — A suspected drug trafficker died while six other suspected drug offenders were arrested during a series of raids across Singapore by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday.

In a press statement yesterday, CNB said that a 63-year-old man climbed out of a kitchen window and “fell from height” from an apartment in Bukit Batok before its officers could gain entry into it.

He was then pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers, CNB said.

Four men and two women aged between 33 and 65 were arrested in locations such as Sunset Way in Clementi, Bukit Batok Street 31 and Tanjong Pagar Road.

The estimated value of the drugs found during Monday's operations is about S$700,000 (RM, and CNB also recovered cash amounting to S$174,000.

A total of about 5.13kg of heroin, about 1.125kg of “Ice” or methamphetamine, about 13g of new psychoactive substances and 20 Erimin-5 tablets were seized during the raids.

The amount of heroin could feed the addiction needs of about 2,440 abusers for a week, while the amount of “Ice” could feed about 640 abusers for a week, CNB said.

Operations across Singapore

CNB officers first intercepted a vehicle near Sunset Way on Monday afternoon and arrested two Singaporeans: A 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 10 packets containing about 80g of heroin.

Before his arrest, the 44-year-old man had met up with the 63-year-old suspected drug trafficker who later jumped from height.

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers then raided a unit close to Bukit Batok Street 31 and the 63-year-old man was believed to be in there.

When the unit's occupants refused to allow the officers in despite them repeatedly identifying themselves, they had to make a forced entry into the unit, CNB said.

“However, before officers could gain entry, the 63-year-old man climbed out of the kitchen window and fell from height. He was pronounced dead by SCDF officers who responded to the scene.”

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the man had fallen off the ninth floor.

At the same unit, officers arrested a 65-year-old Singaporean man and a 33-year-old woman of foreign nationality. CNB did not state the nationality of the woman.

A total of about 4.79kg of heroin, about 1.124kg of “Ice”, three packets containing about 13g of new psychoactive substances, and 20 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the toilet bowl and various locations in the unit.

There was also cash amounting to S$174,000, along with various drug paraphernalia, in the unit.

In another follow-up operation on Monday evening, CNB officers raided a shophouse unit near Tanjong Pagar Road and arrested two Singaporean men aged 62 and 64.

A total of 35 packets — containing about 260g of heroin — and 1g of “Ice” were seized.

“Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing, and the police are investigating the death of the 63-year-old Singaporean man,” CNB said. ― TODAY