Singapore GE: Police investigating WP candidate Raeesah Khan for social media posts which allegedly promote enmity between different groups

Ms Khan, 26, is being fielded in WP's team contesting Sengkang GRC. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 5 — Two police reports have been lodged against Ms Raeesah Khan, a Workers’ Party candidate contesting in the General Election, in relation to comments allegedly made by her on social media, the police said today.

She allegedly commented that Singapore’s law enforcement authorities discriminated against citizens, and that compared to other groups, rich Chinese and white people were treated differently under the law, the police said in a statement.

“In the context of a news article on the City Harvest Church ruling, Raeesah Khan allegedly commented that Singapore jailed minorities mercilessly, harassed mosque leaders but let corrupt church leaders who stole S$50 million (RM154 million) walk free, and questioned who had been paid,” the police added.

The posts, which were made in February 2018 and May this year, have resurfaced during the hustings.

The police said they have consulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers, which advised that an “offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race under Section 298A of the Penal Code is disclosed”. Those found guilty of such an offence could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Ms Khan, 26, is being fielded in WP’s team contesting Sengkang GRC, along with Dr Jamus Lim, 44, Ms He Ting Ru, 37, and Mr Louis Chua, 33.

TODAY has reached out to the party for comments. — TODAY