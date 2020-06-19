Covid-19: 142 new cases in Singapore, one involving prison inmate

A prison inmate with a Covid-19 infection has been segregated from the general inmate population since his admission to Changi Prison Complex. TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, June 19 — Singapore has confirmed 142 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, with one case in the community involving a prison inmate on social visit pass.

With the latest infection figure, the tally now stands at 41,615 cases.

In brief noon data released here today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the inmate had arrived in Singapore before the implementation of border measures.

He had been segregated from the general inmate population since his admission to Changi Prison Complex on June 6, and was tested positive for Covid-19, said the ministry.

The ministry noted that for today’s cases there were no Singaporean or permanent resident involved while the vast majority of the infections still involved migrant workers residing in dormitories.

In full data released late Thursday, Singapore classified 1,810 as community cases, 581 as imported cases and 39,082 as foreign workers in dorms.

As at noon yesterday, 32,712 or about 79 per cent of the total number of patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 225 confirmed cases still in hospital Thursday, with two in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

It added that 8,510 who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 26 have died from complications due to Covid-19.

There was one new cluster identified Thursday, a dormitory at 10 Tech Park Crescent.

Meanwhile, as there have been no more cases linked to Orange Valley Nursing Home at 6 Simei Street 3, for the past two incubation periods, the cluster has now been closed. — Bernama