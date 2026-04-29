JOHOR BAHRU, April 29 — Indonesian actors appearing in Malaysian productions reflect the growing creative exchange between the two countries.

Indonesian actress Hana Malasan is the latest talent to join this wave, following her rise in the regional industry, where she has built recognition through a range of film and television roles.

Her international visibility was boosted by her performance as Umbra, an assassin in The Shadow Strays, a physically demanding action role that marked a turning point in her career.

The project has since opened new opportunities, including her casting in the upcoming Malaysian film Hunter Eleven: The Awaken, directed by Frank See, where she plays one of the leads, Tara.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Hana said her role in The Shadow Strays did indeed play a key part in bringing her to the attention of the Hunter Eleven director and producers.

“Basically, The Shadow Strays opened up bigger opportunities for me to take on more action roles, not only in Indonesia but also outside (internationally).

“I was really grateful to be part of it because it opened doors for me to go beyond Indonesia,” she said.

Enter Tara

In Hunter Eleven, Hana describes Tara as a character defined not only by physical action but also by emotional depth.

She also contrasted her roles in The Shadow Strays and Hunter Eleven, noting differences in weapon training — using a katana in the former and a sniper rifle in the latter.

“I had the chance to train with a more than 16kg sniper rifle, and I think it was really crazy.

“It was a good experience,” she added.

Hana Malasan with fellow cast members Shi Yanneng, Yayan Ruhian and Sky Iskandar at the ‘Hunter Eleven: The Awaken’ press conference held at Iskandar Studios. — Picture courtesy of GSC Movies

Hunter Eleven will mark her first time filming in Malaysia, and she shared that the experience has been positive so far.

“Everyone was welcoming, and even though there was a language barrier on set, it didn’t make it harder to build chemistry,” she said, citing how she and co-star Shi Yanneng connected naturally through action sequences.

“That’s what’s unique about this production.

“If I had to describe the vibe on the set of Hunter Eleven, I would say fun, unpredictable, and intense.”

The grind continues

Looking back on her journey, Hana also shared her early struggles in the industry with Malay Mail, including repeated audition rejections, but said her passion for acting eventually led to her breakthrough.

Her filmography today includes horror titles such as Susuk and The Train of Death, as well as The Siege at Thorn High, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Joko Anwar.

She also recently stepped out of her comfort zone to portray a single mother in Kupeluk Kamu Selamanya, which is currently gaining attention in Indonesia.

When asked by Malay Mail about advice for those looking to break into the acting industry, she shared: “To enter this industry is not easy.

“There are many challenges, but if you are really passionate about it, just keep going.”

She also believes it is never too late to become an actor, noting that there is always a wide range of characters — from the elderly to young children — to portray on screen.

Hana is not slowing down.

While her love for the action genre continues, she has expressed interest in taking on a biopic or even a musical film role someday.

For now, the grind continues on Hunter Eleven: The Awaken, which is slated for release in 2027.

She will star alongside Shi Yanneng, Sky Iskandar, Yayan Ruhian, Nia Atasha, Peter Davis, Nina Kho, Ariel Izz, Chai Zi, Sangeetha Krishnasamy, Amanda Ang and Wan Serigala.