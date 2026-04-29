KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The High Court today ordered businessman Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamaruzaman to pay RM250,000 in damages to former minister Tan Sri Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir in a defamation suit linked to allegations over an investment debt amounting to tens of millions of ringgit.

Judge Roslan Mat Nor made the ruling after allowing the suit by the former Culture, Arts and Tourism Minister against Aliff Syukri.

In addition to the damages, the court ordered Aliff Syukri to pay cost of RM50,000 to Abdul Kadir.

The court also issued an injunction restraining Aliff Syukri, his officers, agents or representatives from publishing or republishing the defamatory statements, or any similar allegations, against Abdul Kadir.

Judge Roslan further ordered that all defamatory content concerning Abdul Kadir be removed from all of Aliff Syukri’s social media platforms within seven days.

In addition, Aliff Syukri must provide a written undertaking that he will not publish or cause to be published any further defamatory statements against Abdul Kadir.

"The defendant is a well-known influencer and has millions of followers on social media. He is also involved in business," he said.

Judge Roslan said the court was of the opinion that there were legal channels open for the defendant to submit a claim for debt or any rights to the plaintiff, thus allowing the claim to be decided in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Abdul Kadir, 86, filed the suit on Sept 6, 2023, alleging that Aliff Syukri, 39, who is involved in the entertainment industry with a large following on social media, issued a defamatory statement against the plaintiff on Instagram and Facebook on July 2, 2023.

The plaintiff claimed that the statement meant, among other things, that the plaintiff owed the defendant millions of ringgit, in addition to the plaintiff's picture placed on the statement inviting negative comments from readers.

Aliff Syukri, through his defense statement, claimed that he had made an investment payment of RM30 million to comply with the joint venture agreement dated Nov 26, 2018 involving the plaintiff, the defendant and two companies.

He claimed that the parties in the joint venture agreement failed to make the payment of the money that had been invested in addition to all violations of such promises, including the undertaking given plaintiff to him is within the plaintiff's own knowledge."

Judge Roslan underscored the importance of personal reputation, ruling that a person’s dignity and good name are invaluable and cannot be measured solely in monetary terms.

"The plaintiff is a seasoned Malaysian politician who has long been involved in the political arena. He has served in the Federal Cabinet, held several ministerial portfolios, and remains active in business as well as political party activities even after retirement,” he said.

He also noted that Aliff Syukri is a prominent influencer with millions of followers across social media platforms, in addition to his business interests.

He said that if Aliff Syukri believed he had a legitimate claim over any debt or entitlement, proper legal avenues were available to pursue such claims in accordance with the law.

Abdul Kadir, 86, filed the suit on Sept 6, 2023, alleging that Aliff Syukri, 39, who is involved in the entertainment industry with a large following on social media, issued a defamatory statement against him on Instagram and Facebook on July 2, 2023.

According to the suit, the postings implied that Abdul Kadir owed Aliff Syukri millions of ringgit. The plaintiff also contended that the inclusion of his photograph in the posts invited negative comments and harmed his reputation.

In his defence, Aliff Syukri claimed that he had invested RM30 million under a joint venture agreement dated Nov 26, 2018, involving Abdul Kadir, himself and two companies.

He alleged that the parties to the agreement had failed to fulfil their obligations, including repayment of the invested funds, and that various breaches of the agreement had occurred. — Bernama