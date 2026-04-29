JOHOR BAHRU, April 29 — Johor police said they are ruling out criminal elements or the involvement of another party in the shooting incident involving former Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) associate chief Datuk Tan Lek Khang yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the 40-year-old politician was reportedly injured after his firearm accidentally discharged after training at the Ladang REM shooting range in Kota Tinggi yesterday.

“Initial investigations revealed that the incident did not involve any other party and was believed to have been caused by negligence when handling the firearm.

“Based on witness statements at the scene, the incident is believed to have occurred when the victim was cleaning his firearm after completing a shooting practice session.

“Investigators have ruled out criminal elements or the involvement of another negligent party in the incident,” he told reporters during a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ab Rahaman said a total of nine witnesses, including the victim’s 19-year-old stepson, a trainer, five bodyguards and two of the victim’s friends were quizzed by investigators.

“However, the actual cause of the incident on how the victim’s firearm was accidentally discharged is still under probe.

“This will involve a more detailed investigation that will also include a ballistics report,” he said, adding that police will also look at compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) for safety when conducting training involving firearms.

Ab Rahaman said the victim had a valid firearms license and permit for his guns.

He said police have also seized two Sig Sauer pistols, bullet casings and ammunition used by the victim to assist in investigations.

Ab Rahaman said the victim is currently recovering at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here after surgery last night to remove a bullet lodged in the left side of his chest.

He added that the victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Police are investigating the case under Section 37 of the Arms Act 1960 for causing injury with a firearm without lawful excuse and Section 337 of the Penal Code for causing injury by an act that endangers the life or safety of others.

Yesterday, it was reported that Tan was injured after he accidentally shot himself at the shooting range in Kota Tinggi at 3.30pm.

Popularly known as Datuk TLK, he has recently gained recognition in Johor for his charity work under Skuad TLK, which assists the needy and less fortunate.

He made headlines on February 13 after announcing his resignation from Bersatu following a loss of confidence in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Tan was also a state candidate representing Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the Bekok constituency in the 2022 Johor state election.