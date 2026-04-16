KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — If Indonesian cinema has a strength beyond horror, it’s telling intimate family stories that feel uncomfortably real.

Tunggu Aku Sukses Nanti, directed by Naya Anindita (Eggnoid: Love & Time Portal, Komang), leans fully into that tradition.

The movie stars Ardit Erwandha alongside Lulu Tobing, Afgansyah Reza, Ariyo Wahab, and Adzana Ashel.

It follows Arga, a young man played by Ardit, as he struggles to find his footing while carrying the weight of his family’s expectations.

Unemployed and determined to change his circumstances, Arga pushes himself to succeed in hopes of improving his family’s standing.

Yet, every Eid gathering becomes a source of pressure, as he faces constant scrutiny and uncomfortable questions from relatives about his future.

Produced by Rapi Films in collaboration with Screenplay Films, Legacy Pictures, and Vortera Studios, the film premiered in Indonesia on March 18, 2026, and quickly drew nearly 3 million viewers.

Now, Malaysian audiences can experience it as GSC Movies, in collaboration with Suraya Filem, brings Tunggu Aku Sukses Nanti to local cinemas.

‘Tunggu Aku Sukses Nanti’ idea and why it matters

Director Naya described the film as a reflection of her own life and the realities of Indonesian culture.

She stated during the gala premiere held at GSC Mid Valley last night alongside Afgansyah that the story is drawn from everyday experiences.

“I see it in my family, I see it in most of my extended families.

“When I talk to my friends, we have the same kind of unspoken rules that we never talk about.

“I feel like it’s very important to bring up the topic and discuss it.

“I hope this film will bring change,” she said at yesterday’s media press conference.

Director of ‘Tunggu Aku Sukses Nanti’ Naya Anindita (left) with Afgansyah Reza, who plays Dwiki, at yesterday’s gala premiere held at GSC Mid Valley. — Picture courtesy of GSC Movies

Taking on the supporting role of Dwiki, Afgansyah said the heartwarming story was what led him to join the project.

“I feel excited for Malaysians to see the movie,” he said, adding that he observed many in attendance last night were watching in tears and fully engaged.

“I really hope the movie will do well here in Malaysia because I feel like the message of this movie is quite strong,” he added.

Will it resonate with Malaysians?

Malay Mail attended yesterday’s screening, where the film indeed delivered a strong emotional response, balancing humour and heartfelt moments that connected well.

Naya’s direction, which blends drama with light comedic touches, made the heavier themes more accessible without losing their emotional weight.

The story explores the pressure to secure stable employment, along with the recurring questions from relatives during festive gatherings — situations many across Malaysia will find familiar.

These themes are expected to resonate strongly with Malaysian audiences, given the shared social expectations.

Tunggu Aku Sukses Nanti is currently screening in cinemas nationwide.