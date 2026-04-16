SHAH ALAM, April 16 — The Selangor government today announced a RM134 million “resilience” package to help low-income and small-scale businesses face potential inflationary pressure, as the country faces a global energy crunch wrought by a dragging on war in the Middle East.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruin Sharo said the package would be the first phase of additional funds for aid to be disbursed through existing programmes, prioritising access to food, the absorption of living cost pressure and the management of inflation.

“In Selangor we can no longer take the wait-and-see approach, instead we must make preparations to face a prolonged crisis situation,” he said at a press conference here.

MORE TO COME