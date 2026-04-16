JASIN, April 16 — A former express bus driver and a woman believed to be his girlfriend were detained while giving statements at Jasin district police headquarters here yesterday.

Jasin district police chief Supt Lee Robert said the 36-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman arrived at about 4.30 pm to assist in investigations into the former driver’s alleged act of holding his girlfriend on his lap while driving along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) recently.

“Preliminary investigations found that the man, who is from Kuala Lumpur, has known the woman from Kedah for the past five months, and both had their statements recorded for two hours,” he said in a press conference here today.

Lee said the incident is believed to have occurred for several minutes near the southbound entrance of the Bemban Rest and Service Area (R&R).

He said the man claimed the dangerous act happened because the woman was excited and wanted to learn how to drive a bus.

“The man has 10 years of experience driving buses, while the woman works as a ticket counter staff for another bus company,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

It was earlier reported that the incident occurred on April 12 at about 7.30 pm, and a video recording of the dangerous act was detected by police after it went viral on April 13 at about 5.30 pm. — Bernama