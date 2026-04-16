KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Having spent more than two decades in the local music industry, Fazli Zainal remains committed to the principle that a piece of work should be born from emotional honesty, not merely to satisfy current trends.

Admitting that he is now more selective, the soft-voiced singer seeks works that are not only strong in melody and lyrics but also capable of resonating with him emotionally as the main interpreter.

According to him, a song is not merely a product of entertainment, but rather a life narrative that must be delivered with deep feeling so that its message reaches listeners sincerely and effectively.

“I’m quite hard to please when it comes to songs. To me, a song is a story. Sometimes the story doesn’t feel logical, and that turns us off. I also believe a song has a ‘soul’.

“If I don’t feel anything myself, how can I bring that feeling to others? We are not just singing; we are telling a story, and the listeners should receive that message,” he told Bernama recently.

The singer of Harapan said that his more than two decades of experience in the local music industry have shaped his perspective that a singer carries a significant responsibility as an emotional medium connecting a work to the listener’s soul.

Fazli said a song is not merely a product of entertainment, but rather a life narrative that must be delivered with deep feeling so that its message reaches listeners sincerely and effectively. — Bernama pic

“Trends may change, but identity is important. I am known for songs that emphasise vocals and emotion. That is what I want to maintain,” he said.

In a related development, Fazli said that he had previously nearly recorded a song composed by a new composer, but missed the opportunity when the work eventually went to another singer as the soundtrack for a drama produced by a private television station.

He said such situations are common in the highly competitive arts industry and that he accepted the outcome with an open heart.

“I really wanted the song, but it wasn’t meant to be. I respect the decision,” he said, adding that he views healthy competition as a catalyst for better-quality works.

Commenting on his long-term plans, Fazli said he does not intend to produce a new album in the near future, as he wants to ensure that each work he releases is truly of quality and has its own identity.

“I’m not rushing to release an album just for the sake of it. For me, each song should carry its own weight. When the time comes, only then will it be suitable to compile them into an album,” he said.

In addition to remaining active in singing, Fazli is also expanding his career as an event host and spokesperson for a premium biscuit brand that has penetrated the hospitality market nationwide. — Bernama