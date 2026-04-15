KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — National doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky announced that among the contents of the programme at the training camp based in Herning is the element of match simulation as an important preparation ahead of the 2026 Thomas Cup and Uber Cup in Horsens, Denmark from April 24 to May 3.

According to him, the approach is seen to be able to help players adapt to the real situation of the competition without having to undergo friendly matches with foreign players.

“There is no (friendly match). We will do a simulation for one day but among us we will (only) involve people to come and watch. (For) those eight days, we have already done the programme but there is a simulation,” he told reporters at the Badminton Academy Malaysia (ABM), last night.

He said the entire training programme had been carefully planned, including special sessions to strengthen compatibility among doubles players.

“Yes, we have all been training here. The objective is to build a ‘team feeling’, which is how we focus as a team. This is different from individual events because it is a team tournament.

“So our emphasis is on how all players train as a team well, help each other and ultimately make this team stronger,” he said.

For the Thomas Cup competition, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has listed the country’s professional men’s singles, Lee Zii Jia, Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin.

For the men’s doubles event, the country’s challenge is led by world number two Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, as well as Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and the professional pair of Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani.

The national men’s squad was drawn in Group B with Japan, England and Finland.

Meanwhile, for the 2026 Uber Cup competition, the national squad will see the main women’s doubles pair of Pearly Tan-M Thinaah besides the young pairs of Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting and Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah.

Meanwhile, the women’s singles squad lists four players led by K. Letshanaa along with Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi and Goh Jin Wei.

The women’s squad has also been drawn in Group B with Japan, Turkey and South Africa. — Bernama