Britpop icons Oasis picked after nominations in ‌2024 and 2025

Collins honored for solo work after ​Genesis induction in 2010

Ceremony set for November in LA, streaming on ABC and Disney+

LOS ANGELES, April 15 — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation unveiled its list of inductees for 2026 on Monday, including 1990s Britpop icons Oasis and American hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, while Phil Collins was added as a solo performer 16 years after he was honoured as part of progressive rock band Genesis.

The foundation honours artists who created music that altered the industry through originality, impact and influence.

This year’s group is also diverse, recognising British heavy metal pioneers Iron Maiden, soul singers Luther Vandross and Sade, punk rocker Billy Idol and influential post-punk band Joy Division, later reborn as New Order.

Inductees in the ‘Early Influence’ category include Cuban singer Celia Cruz, Nigerian musician Fela Kuti, rappers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte, and innovator Gram Parsons, who bridged 1960s rock and modern country music.

Songwriter Linda Creed and producers Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin were named in the ‘Musical Excellence’ category.

American TV host Ed Sullivan, who died more than half a century ago, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is given to non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development of rock and roll.

To be eligible for entry into the hall of fame, the artist or band’s first commercial recording must have been released at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The inductees will officially enter the hall on November 14 with a ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event will air in December on ABC and Disney+. — Reuters