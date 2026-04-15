KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Godzilla Minus Zero, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, has officially unveiled its first teaser, signaling the imminent return of the King of Monsters.

The teaser reveals a city in ruins and is set two years after the events of the first 2023 Godzilla Minus One.

It hints at a mysterious new threat while confirming the return of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima and Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi.

The 47-second clip ends with Godzilla looming over the Statue of Liberty, suggesting the destruction will extend far beyond Japan and onto a global scale.

Minutes after the teaser dropped, a video from director Takashi on Godzilla offcial Instagram account was released.

He stated that the story will begin in a post-war world where “everything has been ruined by Godzilla.”

Sharing his excitement, he said, “People from all over the world watched the last film.”

“I’d love to create something all the Godzilla fans around the world would love and enjoy once again.”

“I’m working hard every day to make that happen. Honestly, it’s difficult but a lot of fun at the same time. I promise it’s going to be a great movie. I can’t wait for you to see it,” he added

Godzilla Minus One was both a critical and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing Japanese-produced Godzilla film ever and the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film in the US.

It also made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects — a first for the franchise.

Godzilla Minus Zero is scheduled for a worldwide release, starting with its Japanese premiere on November 3.

It will be followed by a North American release on November 6, alongside a global IMAX launch.

The film will also mark the first Japanese production ever filmed specifically for IMAX.

The sequel shows strong promise as it continues the story of the Shikishima family, who are forced to confront “an all-new calamity.”

Beware — the return of the King of Monsters awaits, ready to shake cinemas this November.