KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — This year’s lineup of local films looks increasingly promising, driven by original ideas and diverse narratives.

Fact remains horror and action continue to dominate Malaysian cinema, which is why the upcoming local film Kata Hati, directed by Nadiah Hamzah (Motif), aims to offer something different.

Produced by Wayangworks Sdn. Bhd. and Filmscape Sdn. Bhd., Kata Hati is billed as an action romantic comedy but ultimately leans more toward a lighthearted rom-com, with an evolving story about life and matters of the heart.

Unexpected love story

The film follows Ayra Natasha, played by Nia Atasha in her first leading film role, as a rising actress gaining widespread attention — especially after starring in a big-budget action film alongside her boyfriend, popular actor Zayn Mikhail, portrayed by Fazziq Muqris.

Her seemingly perfect life begins to unravel after an embarrassing incident goes viral on the night of nominations for a prestigious award.

Amid the chaos, she meets Imran Firdaus (Yusof Hashim), an e-hailing driver who is completely unfazed by celebrity frenzy.

Things take another turn when Imran is persuaded by Maya (Scha Alyahya), Ayra’s sister and manager, to become her personal driver.

Behind-the-scenes images from ‘Kata Hati’ featuring Nia Atasha (right) as Ayra Natasha and Fazziq Muqris (left) as Zayn Mikhail. — Picture courtesy of Wayang Works and Filmscape Sdn Bhd

Director Nadiah shared that after working on the darker and more challenging 2019 crime thriller Motif, she wanted to create something lighter, which eventually led to Kata Hati an idea sparked way back during the Covid times.

She cited the 1994 film Femina as one of her early favourites in the rom-com genre, adding that Kata Hati will also pay homage to its director, Aziz M. Osman.

“It’s in a way to pay homage to the pioneer (Aziz) of the romantic comedy genre in Malaysia,” she said.

Why bring rom-coms back to cinemas

In today’s film landscape, releasing a local romantic comedy in cinemas is a bold move, especially as action and horror films continue to perform strongly at the box office.

Romance or comedy, meanwhile, have traditionally thrived on television, particularly series such as Melur Untuk Firdaus, (2022, 2023) or kau vs aku (2022, 2024) which have resonated strongly among audiences.

Despite this, Nadiah remains confident about bringing the genre back to the big screen.

“During Covid and lockdown, I was watching a lot of rom-coms from the ’90s and early 2000s, and I thought — why isn’t anybody bringing this back?

“It’s such a fun genre to watch, especially in a communal space like the cinema,” she told Malay Mail.

“We go to the cinema to feel excited, but also to share moments with friends — to watch something we can return to again and again.

“I wanted to bring that joy back to cinemas,” she said.

Expectations for ‘Kata Hati’

Nadiah said she hopes audiences will leave the film feeling joy and uplifted, offering them a chance to enjoy something light, fun, and heartwarming on the big screen.

Kata Hati aims to give viewers a space to unwind after a long day and momentarily escape the stresses of everyday life.

“The world is crazy—everything feels like it’s burning around us.

“So why not come and watch this film for two hours, switch off, and leave with a sense of lightness in your heart,” she concluded

Kata Hati will be released in cinemas on June 4 which will also features cameo appearances by Beto Kusyairy, Nabila Huda, Liyana Jasmay, Ceddy Ang, and others.