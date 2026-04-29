KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said crude oil supply remains stable in the immediate term, with no disruptions expected for May and June, particularly involving Petronas.

He said the matter was raised during yesterday’s National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting, where current supply conditions were assessed as satisfactory.

“Based on the information presented, supply — particularly for Petronas — remains at a satisfactory level for May and June. InsyaAllah, there should be no issues,” he said during the ministry’s weekly online press conference.

He also said the meeting reviewed and continues to monitor global oil price movements, including crude oil and refined petroleum products such as RON95 and diesel.

He said the situation is closely linked to the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which remains a key factor influencing global energy market volatility.

In light of these developments, Fahmi said the government is reviewing several subsidy-related measures and initiatives, including BUDI Madani RON95, BUDI Diesel and BUDI Individu.

“These mechanisms will be adjusted in line with developments in global supply conditions and oil prices,” he said.

Responding to questions on two vessels reportedly stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and ships said to be returning to Malaysia, he said there are currently no new updates.

“At present, there are no new updates. The vessels chartered or arranged by Malaysian companies remain stranded due to restrictions imposed by the parties involved in the ongoing conflict,” Fahmi said.

On whether diesel subsidy prices in Sabah and Sarawak would be reduced in line with Peninsular Malaysia, Fahmi said the matter has not yet been discussed.

He added that the government’s current focus is on developing a more targeted subsidy mechanism, including proposals similar to BUDI RON95 but adapted for diesel users, which remain under consideration by the Ministry of Finance.