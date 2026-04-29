KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said the government, through the Ministry of Communications and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is continuing efforts to implement electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) verification as part of tighter social media controls aimed at users under the age of 16.

He said the primary objective of the measure is to ensure that children below 16 years old do not independently hold social media accounts.

“In cases where accounts are created by parents and remain under their supervision, children may still use them to upload or view content. The key issue is ensuring that parental control can be effectively enforced,” he said during the ministry’s weekly online press conference.

He also emphasised that the effectiveness of the policy ultimately depends on the ability of parents to exercise adequate oversight.

Fahmi added that the initiative is also intended to reduce the risk of children interacting with unknown adults online.

Citing a recent case in Sabah involving a man who was sentenced to imprisonment and caning after committing an offence against a 15-year-old girl, he said investigations found that the initial contact between them took place via TikTok, despite platform rules prohibiting users under 16 from having accounts.

He said the incident highlights the limitations of relying solely on social media platforms to ensure child safety, particularly against threats such as sexual predators and paedophiles.

“As such, the government’s priority is to safeguard children’s welfare and the institution of the family,” he added.