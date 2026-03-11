KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Malaysian actress and singer Diana Danielle has revealed that she is officially dating again.

However, it may take some time before she introduces her new love interest to the public.

Speaking to Malaysian media, the 35-year-old said she began dating again last year and shared that her new partner is not someone from the local entertainment industry.

“He is very kind and we have known each other since last year and it was coincidental.

“Many have speculated that he is younger than me, but he is not — I am not into younger men.

“He has his own business, and he is not someone from the industry and yes, he is still a bachelor,” Diana said.

The Imaginur actress also described her new partner as someone who is “lowkey”, adding that they are still in the early stages of their relationship and are taking time to get to know each other.

For the record, Diana previously tied the knot with actor Farid Kamil in 2012, and the couple share two children, Muhammad, 12, and Nur Aurora, 10.

However, on August 10, 2023, Farid and Diana divorced with a single talaq but reconciled 21 days later.

Diana then filed for divorce again on November 4, 2024, with Farid later pronouncing the divorce with a single talaq against her at the Federal Territory Syariah Court on March 24 last year.

“This is not something big for me and I think it’s not wrong either, seeing that it has been almost a year since that chapter (the divorce) happened.

“So I think it’s about time and if we ourselves think that we are ready to move on and to meet new people, that is our decision to make,” she said.

When asked about the challenges of entering another relationship, Diana admitted it might be harder for her partner to win her over, as she is still learning to trust again.

“I think it’s definitely hard for him because, for me, the challenge lies in learning to trust someone new again.

“I also have children, so I’m worried about certain issues arising.

“That’s why I’m trying to handle this slowly and carefully, so I don’t make any wrong move or any hasty decision,” she said.

When speaking about her Hari Raya plans this year, Diana shared that she will most likely celebrate in Kuala Lumpur. However, her two children will spend Raya in Kedah with their grandparents.

Apart from releasing her own Raya song with rapper Francis Roman titled Raya Macam Mana?, Diana is also set to appear in Astro’s upcoming Hari Raya telemovie Kerikil Depan Rumah, where she will star alongside actor Amir Ahnaf.