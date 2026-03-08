SEOUL, March 8 — Actor Rowoon has been confirmed as the newest storyteller for the Defence Media Agency’s KFN Plus series That Day in the Military.

The announcement follows the removal of all videos featuring singer‑actor Cha Eun‑woo from the platform after tax evasion allegations.

According to the Hankook Ilbo, Rowoon, who is currently serving in the military, “has confirmed his appearance as a storyteller in That Day’s Military Story and is preparing for filming.”

The programme features celebrities on active duty narrating military history and profiles, with past appearances from Song Kang and NCT’s Taeyong. Cha Eun‑woo had joined the line‑up last year, appearing in four episodes before the content was taken down.

Rowoon enlisted as an active‑duty soldier on October 27, 2025, after a re‑examination cleared him for service. His agency FNC Entertainment later shared a photo of him in uniform captioned “Private Kim Seok‑woo”, his real name.