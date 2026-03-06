KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has celebrated the manga’s jaw-dropping 600 million copies sold by finally writing down the answer to its biggest mystery, and then throwing it into the sea.

The long-running pirate saga has teased fans for decades with one burning question: what exactly is the legendary treasure known as the One Piece?

In an official video released two days ago on the One Piece Official YouTube Channel, Oda is shown writing down the truth about the treasure for the very first time on February 8.

The secret – which Oda previously said was kept only in his head since the manga began in 1997 – was then sealed inside a treasure chest.

True to the series’ pirate spirit, the chest was locked inside a pressure-resistant glass orb and dropped into the sea, where it now sits 651 metres below the surface in a confidential location.

The video teases fans with a simple message: the truth exists, but it will stay out of reach “until the whole story is revealed”.

For now, the answer to what treasure awaits rubber-bodied pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his crew remains literally at the bottom of the sea.

Screenshot of the ‘One Piece’ secret being sunk 651 metres under the sea in a secret location. — Screenshot from One Piece Official YouTube Channel

The elaborate stunt celebrates One Piece crossing 600 million copies sold worldwide, making it one of the bestselling manga series of all time.

Fans believe Oda’s theatrical treasure drop could be his cheeky way of signalling that the long-awaited reveal may finally be on the horizon.