KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Chinese epic martial arts movie Blades of the Guardians stays No. 1 at the local box office for a second week.

Based on the manhua Biao Ren, the film debuted during the Lunar New Year alongside other festive releases, including Hong Kong’s Night King and I’m Not Gangster, which continues to rank among the top movies drawing audiences to cinemas this March.

Netflix viewers are raving about The Art of Sarah, calling it a gripping “brain puzzle,” and anticipation is high for the fourth season of Bridgerton, marking Malaysia-born Zheng Xi Yong’s first appearance in the popular series.

Kelas Belakang on Viu remains one of the platform’s top-streamed titles, while the second seasons of Medalist and Paradise on Disney+ are proving to be popular picks for chill time, alongside many other fan-favourite titles.

Got nothing planned this weekend? From movies and series to music and books, Malay Mail has you covered with a curated list of the best entertainment picks to check out.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Feb 26 to March 1)

Blades Of The Guardians Night King I'm Not Gangster Ah Beng Vs Liang Po Po Thaai Kizhavi Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe Mama Not Again! Crime 101 Iron Lung Scare Out

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

The Art of Sarah Bridgerton: Season 4 Undercover Miss Hong The Night Agent: Season 3 Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3 Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai: Season 1 No Tail to Tell Can This Love Be Translated? Ms. Rachel: Season 1 The Night Agent: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Kelas Belakang Running Man (2026) Taxi Driver 3 Sesaat Lebih Love Between Lines 轧戏 Idol I Puteri Kelas Atas Taxi Driver 2 Satu, Dua... Dia? 2 Days 1 Night (Season 4)

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Medalist: Season 2 Paradise: Season 2 High Potential: Season 2 9-1-1: Nashville: Season 1 Battle of Fates: Season 1 The Simpsons: Season 37 The Beauty: Season 1 Scrubs: Season 1 Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette: Season 1 In Your Radiant Season: Season 1

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Feb 25 to March 3)

Bruno Mars — Risk It All Nadhif Basalamah — Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Jin —Don’t Say You Love Me Idgitaf — Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Piche Kota — Bahagia Lagi Nadhif Basalamah —bergema sampai selamanya Sienna Spiro— Die On This Hill Blackpink — Go PinkPantheress — Stateside + Zara Larsson (with Zara Larsson) Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Feb 25 to March 3)

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda — Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni — Dalam Diam Hael Husaini, Nadeera — Peluk Aufahanie — Butterfly Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno — Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Reedzwann — Suarasi Sering Salah Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — Tabola Bale Idgitaf — Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Alyph —Ingat

Source: Kworb and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Feb 13 to Feb 19)

Fiction

Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) Marriage and Mutton Curry by M. Shanmughalingam (Epigram Books) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) Loved One by Aisha Muharrar (Viking) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Macmillan Audio) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (BLINK Publishing) How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Gallery Books) When I Was a Kid by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey) The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Once Upon a Miao Volume 3 (Remastered) by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Aku Yang Bertemankan Senja by Yaya Samad (mangosteen) Nasib Cikgu Sam Masuk Kampung by Aidil Ghazali (IMAN Publication) Operasi Memikat Hati Bakal Mentua by Aman Wan (IMAN Publication) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication) Sisakan Aku Cinta by Sofia Roses (Semesta Publication) Syarikat by Ariff Adly (Buku Fixi)

Source: MPH