KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Capitalising on a string of early-year successes, Viu Malaysia has officially unveiled its ambitious 2026 roadmap, featuring eight original series and a new micro-drama.

The line-up, announced at the Viu Together Gather & Iftar event yesterday, signals a bold pivot toward high-stakes thrillers and regional co-productions alongside the platform’s signature romantic dramas.

Viu entered 2026 with significant momentum. Its hit series Kelas Belakang has dominated the platform as the No. 1 show for eight consecutive weeks since its January debut, while the cross-border rom-com Sesaat Lebih (partially filmed in Taiwan) and the religious-themed Walid, a sequel to the viral hit Bidaah, have already secured massive viewership.

The return of Mira Filzah and heart-wrenching drama

The most anticipated announcement of the event was the return of sweetheart Mira Filzah to the Viu screen in Aku Pilih Pelangi scheduled for an April release.

Starring alongside Zahiril Adzim and Noki K-Clique, the drama follows a devoted wife forced to navigate the return of a former flame while her husband battles a rare illness that has robbed him of his sight.

Romance and family dynamics remain a cornerstone of the 2026 slate:

Cinta Dalam Sekam: Starring Siti Khadijah Halim, this moving drama explores a man’s battle with dementia as memories of an 80s love affair resurface.

Wali Dalam Tangisan: A year-end tear-jerker focusing on the unspoken bonds of sacrifice and loyalty within a broken family.

Ate Kome I Love You: A classic enemies-to-lovers rom-com set to provide a lighter, comedic touch to the lineup.

Siti Khadijah Halim and Ikmal Amry star in the upcoming Viu Micro series ‘Cinta Ori’. — Picture courtesy of Viu Malaysia

Regional collaborations and micro-series

Viu is also doubling down on regional synergy. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Osman Ali, Bidadari Tanpa Syurga is a high-profile co-production with Viu Indonesia.

The series is a bold exploration of faith and power, centering on a community leader who manipulates religion to control his family.

On the digital-first front, the micro-series Cinta Ori will debut in April, telling the story of an unemployed graduate whose casual instant-noodle livestream turns her into an accidental viral sensation.

Perhaps the most significant shift in Viu’s strategy is its move into darker, more intense thrillers. Three major series aim to push the boundaries of local storytelling:

Dia Perempuan Sialan (July): A raw, gripping revenge story about a woman seeking justice for her twin sister’s death.

Cela: Starring Hun Haqeem and Nabila Huda, this psychological thriller follows a woman caught in a manipulative web of secrets involving her late father’s employer.

Setia Yang Terluka: Featuring Ezzanie Jasny and Sophia Albarakbah, the tense family drama explores betrayal and the dangerous secrets hidden behind closed doors.

The cast of the next Viu series ‘Aku Pilih Pelangi’ pose for a photograph ahead of its release in April 2026. — Picture courtesy of Viu Malaysia

Championing local stories

In a January interview with Malay Mail, Steven Lim Tze Siang, Director of Viu Original Development, highlighted the platform’s commitment to local stories that resonate with Malaysians.

Many previous series have become nationwide talking points, from Bidaah, which has surpassed 2.5 billion TikTok views, to The Secret, named National Winner at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2025 for Best Drama Series in Malaysia.

Most of the upcoming series are still in their early stages, previous hits — including From Saga With Love, Puteri Kelas Atas, and Nafsu — remain available for viewers on the platform alongside Bidaah and The Secret.