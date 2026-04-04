IPOH, April 4 — Police detained a man who was behaving erratically and disrupting traffic in the town of Langkap, near Teluk Intan, yesterday.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Chua Kok Lian said a report was received at 9.35 pm about a naked man acting indecently and obstructing traffic along Jalan Langkap–Chui Chak.

“Acting on the information, police detained the 41-year-old man as seen in videos circulating on social media.

“The suspect was taken to the Langkap police station for further action before being referred to Teluk Intan Hospital for treatment and psychiatric evaluation,” he said in a statement today.

Chua also advised the public not to share videos of the incident to protect the dignity of the individual involved. —Bernama