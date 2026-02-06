KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Malaysian actress, model and television host Vanidah Imran said she would love to star in a local Tamil film in the future.

Fans nationwide know that the actress is of mixed Indian-Javanese descent.

At Wednesday’s press screening for the first episode of Walid, the retitled second season of the local hit Bidaah, Vanidah spoke to Malay Mail at Saloma Kuala Lumpur revealing that she can speak some Tamil and hopes to star in a local Tamil film if the opportunity ever arises.

“I would love to, but I would need to brush up on my Tamil and have someone coach me,” she said.

When asked who she would most like to share the screen with, her answer was immediate: Sangeeta Krishnasamy.

Vanidah also had the honour of meeting several local Tamil actors when she was invited to present at the Tamil Film Awards, but Sangeeta is the one she would most like to share the screen.

“I think the person who has consistently motivated me and encouraged me to improve my Tamil is Sangeeta,” she said.

Vanidah added that she and Sangeeta are very close friends, noting that the actress has always encouraged her to take on diverse roles.

“It would be exciting to star alongside Sangeeta in a local Tamil film, with local director Shashi Tharan at the helm,” Vanidah added.

Her interest comes at a time when Malaysian Tamil cinema is enjoying growing success.

Local Tamil films have seen growing success in Malaysia, most famously, Jagat (2015), directed by Sun‑J Perumal, which took home the Best Picture and Best Director at the 28th Malaysian Film Festival.

In 2024, C4 Cinta, a Tamil romantic drama directed by Karthik Shaamalan, also achieved historic success by becoming the highest-grossing Malaysian Tamil film to date, earning over RM2.5 million and winning three major awards at the 2025 Norway Tamil Film Festival.

Just last year, two local Tamil films, Macai and Blues — considered spiritual sequels to Jagat — were released and also received praise from audiences across communities.

For Vanidah, venturing into Tamil cinema would mark a new chapter in an already distinguished career.

She has consistently proven her talent, bringing characters to life with roles such as Suri in the 2020 series Daulat, Mariam Imran in Kudeta, and her recent portrayal of Ummi Rabiatul in Bidaah — all of which have earned widespread acclaim nationwide.