KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has listed Johor, Selangor, Penang, Sabah, and Sarawak as its “gold mines”.

The term refers to states requiring strategic intervention to tackle economic and corruption issues as part of efforts to help Malaysia become a high-income nation.

“This term ‘gold mine’ does not mean we are out to arrest people, but rather to identify economic and corruption issues that we need to help resolve,” MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said in the ‘Kolar Hitam’ podcast titled ‘Azam 2026: Making MACC Bold & Radical’, aired on MACC’s YouTube channel yesterday.

“I’ve mentioned before that MACC’s role in preventing corruption is actually to help develop our economy so that one day we can become a high-income nation. Experts say it won’t take long; this target is expected to be achieved by 2030,” he added.

Azam said MACC’s 2026–2030 Strategic Plan will focus on effective enforcement, comprehensive corruption prevention, and efficient management.

State and division directors have been tasked with identifying corruption risks at individual, organisational, sectoral, state, and national levels, reflecting different patterns of corruption across geography, culture, and local economic conditions.

He warned directors to be creative and proactive in their work, rather than relying on routine procedures.

Using Kelantan as an example, he said directors are being pressed to tackle border, forest, and mineral issues rather than focusing on minor roadside arrests.

Azam said the approach aims to improve MACC’s effectiveness and restore public confidence in the agency.