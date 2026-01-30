KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Sunshine Women’s Choir, directed by Taiwanese filmmaker Gavin Lin, has been earning glowing nationwide reviews for its emotionally charged, tear-jerking storytelling since its cinematic debut.

The film has rocketed to the No. 2 spot at the local box office — though it has yet to unseat Papa Zola The Movie, which continues its remarkable seven-week reign at No. 1.

Elsewhere, Avatar: Fire and Ash and Hong Kong fantasy Back to the Past continue their steady theatrical runs, while new releases like Primate and Qorin 2 are delivering fresh thrills for Malaysian cinemagoers.

With January winding down, it’s an ideal moment to catch up on what’s buzzing in cinemas or to dive into the latest streaming favourites.

On Netflix, the buzzworthy new K-drama Can This Love Be Translated? has already claimed the top spot, while local favourite Kelas Belakang is trending strongly on Viu. Over on Disney+, viewers are tuning in to the second season of Medalist, alongside Marvel’s newly released Wonder Man.

As the weekend rolls in, whether you’re craving films, series, top music or page-turning reads, Malay Mail has you covered with a curated list of the week’s standout picks.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (January 22 to 25)

Papa Zola The Movie Sunshine Women’s Choir Back To The Past Avatar: Fire And Ash Primate Qorin 2 Unexpected Family Dusun Mayit Project SEKAI COLORFUL LIVE 5th — Frontier — Live Viewing The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (January 19 to 25)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Can This Love Be Translated?: Limited Series Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3 Single’s Inferno: Season 5 Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web: Season 1 Undercover Miss Hong: Limited Series No Tail to Tell: Limited Series HIS & HERS: Limited Series Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku: Season 2 Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End: Season 2 Idol I: 시즌 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Kelas Belakang Running Man (2025) Taxi Driver 3 Love Between Lines 轧戏 IDOL I EXchange 4 Taxi Driver 2 Satu, Dua... Dia? 2 Days 1 Night (Season 4) (2026) Saat Aku Tahu

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Medalist: Season 2 Wonder Man: Season 1 The Beauty: Season 1 Abbott Elementary: Season 5 High Potential: Season 2 ROBOGOBO: Season 1 Cat’s Eye: Season 1 9-1-1: Season 9 Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 I am Boxer: Season 1

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (January 21 to 28)

Nadhif Basalamah — kota ini tak sama tanpamu Idgitaf — Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan SIENNA SPIRO — Die On This Hill Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me sombr — back to friends Madison Beer — bittersweet Djo — End of Beginning Silet Open Up — TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (January 21 to 28)

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda — Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni — Dalam Diam Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Hael Husaini, Nadeera — Peluk ALYPH — Ingat Idgitaf — Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan NAZU, Fahimi — KOPI Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno — Kota ini tak sama tanpamu

Source: Kworb and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (January 16 to 22)

Fiction

Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Ballantine Books) The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

Non-Fiction

Rethinking Ourselves by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK Ltd) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (‎Blink Publishing) Chinese Astrology for 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) The Atomic Habits Workbook by James Clear (Cornerstone Press) Letters from Gaza by Mohammed Al-Zaqzooq & Mahmoud Alshaer (PRH SEA)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Puja by Maria Kajiwa (Buku Prima) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication) Raya by Zura Anwar (Buku Fixi) Korban by Crystal Anabella (Buku Fixi) Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH