PARIS, Jan 27 — Victoria Beckham escaped the bitterness of a family feud with a trip to Paris yesterday to receive an award from the culture ministry for her contribution to the fashion and entertainment industries.

The former Spice Girl, after a weekend celebrating “Baby Spice” Emma Buntun’s 50th birthday, headed to the French capital with husband David and her children — except Brooklyn — to be named a “Officer of the Order of the Arts and Letters.”

British singer Cruz Beckham (left) and girlfriend Jackie Apostel (centre) leave the Ministry of Culture after a attending a ceremony where her mother, English fashion designer Victoria Beckham, was awarded Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, in Paris, on January 26, 2026. — AFP pic

The ceremony at the culture ministry was kept under wraps to avoid a scrum of journalists or onlookers after explosive claims about the Beckhams by eldest son Brooklyn last week.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati praised Beckham as “a global icon that holds a very special place in the hearts of French people”. Dati paid tribute to Beckham’s “meticulous, almost architectural” approach to clothing, according to a copy of the speech sent to AFP.

After starting with shows in London and New York, Beckham has been unveiling the new collections for her label in Paris since 2022.

“Through your journey, your work, and your commitment, you have woven a deep, sincere, and lasting bond with France,” Dati told the 51-year-old singer-turned-designer.

Brooklyn Beckham deepened a rift with his parents after writing on social media last week that they had tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife.

In a highly personal post that confirmed a long-rumoured falling out, Brooklyn claimed Victoria Beckham “hijacked” his first dance on his wedding day and danced “inappropriately on me”.

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend the premiere of ''Lola'' held at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California February 3, 2024. — Reuters pic

Video of yesterday’s ceremony by Paris Match magazine showed David Beckham and the rest of the his clan looking on and applauding, along with French fashion bosses Antoine Arnault and Francois-Henri Pinault.

The Order of the Arts and Letters is reserved for figures judged to have contributed to France’s cultural life and is separate to the more prestigious Legion of Honour (“Legion d’honneur”), the state’s top award.

President Emmanuel Macron decorated Louis Vuitton designer and rapper Pharrell Williams with a Legion of Honour last Friday at a private ceremony attended by US rappers Pusha T and Future.

Former England captain David Beckham received a knighthood from King Charles III in November in what he called his “proudest moment”. — AFP