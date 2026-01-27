PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 — The Transport Ministry is developing a new scheme to help taxi drivers, particularly those with older vehicles, upgrade to newer and more comfortable models, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today.

Speaking at a separate vehicle replacement grant launch, Loke said the upcoming programme will provide an affordable pathway for taxi drivers to give their fleet a “fresh look.”

“We want to launch a programme to give our taxis, especially the older ones, a fresh look.

“We want to help in the same way as this programme, by replacing old vehicles with new ones under a scheme that they can afford, providing new vehicles with a new appearance and more comfort for passengers,” he said in his speech.

Loke added that the ministry is currently finalising the details with national automotive companies and hopes to launch the dedicated taxi scheme “within the next two to three months.”

In a press conference later, he clarified that this new initiative will specifically target taxi drivers operating conventional taxis, many of which are over 20 years old, and distinguishing it from the general vehicle replacement grant that was also announced today.