KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — K-SPARK in Malaysia 2026 has at last confirmed when fans can lock in their seats for the highly anticipated K-pop showcase at Stadium Merdeka on January 31, headlined by G-Dragon and featuring ITZY, Hwasa, DPR Ian, as well as Malaysian acts DOLLA and 3P.

While the star-studded line-up was revealed earlier, the silence around ticketing had kept fans refreshing timelines and comment sections.

That wait ended when organisers confirmed that sales will open tomorrow, January 18 at noon, via Klook.

Led by BIGBANG frontman G-Dragon, the concert marks his return to Malaysia following his sold-out appearance last year, with demand expected to be just as intense this time around.

ITZY are set to bring their trademark high-energy choreography, Hwasa adds her bold, genre-blurring presence, and DPR Ian offers a more cinematic, immersive live experience.

K-SPARK will also spotlight local talent, with girl group DOLLA and boy group 3P sharing the Stadium Merdeka stage — reinforcing the event’s aim of connecting global K-pop with the regional music scene.

With the clock now ticking, fans who’ve been waiting out the ticketing delay may want to be ready the moment noon strikes.