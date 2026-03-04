SEREMBAN, March 4 — Police have recorded statements from 20 individuals in their ongoing probe into the death of a Myanmar woman found with slash wounds on her neck at a foreign worker dormitory in Nilai last Monday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said the 20 individuals included the victim’s friends, dormitory residents, and security guards.

“Police are currently reviewing several closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings obtained from the area.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and the public is urged not to speculate as it may interfere with the investigation,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, he said the preliminary autopsy, conducted over more than four hours from 10.45am at Rembau Hospital, revealed that the cause of death was a slash wound to the neck.

According to earlier media reports, police discovered the victim, aged in her 30s, unconscious and covered in blood on the stairs of the hostel after receiving a report at 11.21 pm.

Based on initial findings, police have not ruled out the possibility that the case may be linked to a personal or financial dispute. — Bernama