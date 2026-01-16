MADRID, Jan 16 — Veteran Spanish singer Julio Iglesias on Friday rejected allegations of abuse lodged against him by two women ex-employees, in a case that has dominated headlines in Spain.

“I deny having abused, coerced, or disrespected any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and deeply sadden me,” the singer, one of Spain’s cultural icons, wrote on his Instagram account.

Two women – a domestic worker and a physiotherapist – alleged they suffered sexual and other forms of abuse while working at Iglesias’s properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021. — AFP