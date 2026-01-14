KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — KAMI, the eight-episode television series produced by Red Communications and starring Liyana Jasmay, Syarul Ezani, Juliana Evans, Nas-T, and Ani Zayanah Ibrahim, was considered groundbreaking when it debuted in 2007.

Many who grew up with the series remember its authentic portrayal of Malaysian youth culture, its strong integration of indie music, and its fresh, realistic storytelling — elements that set it apart from conventional television dramas at the time.

The story was later continued in the feature film KAMI the Movie (2008), which was screened nationwide.

Malay Mail spoke with Syarul, who portrayed Ali in KAMI, and he shared that even after many years, he still keeps in touch with his fellow castmates and occasionally runs into them through work.

“Of course, over the years we’ve always kept in touch.

“Because of our work, I still run into Nas-T and Juliana every once in a while.”

As special reunion shows have become increasingly popular — evident through the ones like Friends in 2021 and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — Malay Mail asked Syarul whether he would like to see a similar reunion for the KAMI cast, given that it has been more than a decade since the series aired.

Syarul said he would be open to the idea.

“Of course, yeah.

“This kind of thing, I would love for there to be a reunion,” he said.

He added that the story and reasons would have to be right, and that there would need to be something meaningful to bring the entire cast together.

Syarul’s latest project is the Astro Shaw film Akad Yang Hilang, which is set to be released nationwide on January 15.

He plays the character Ammar, marking his second leading role in a film after almost two decades — the first being KAMI the Movie.

He shared with Malay Mail that after taking a break from acting, he never imagined he would return years later to act in a film.

“When we shot the movie, when I got the offer, it still really hadn’t sunk in yet,” he said.

“When we finished, then I thought about it.

“It’s been 18 years since I last appeared in a film.

“The whole journey is for this, which is to make movies.”

“Watching it now (the gala premiere that was held on December 13 at TGV Suria KLCC) felt so different.

“It’s something so unexpected — I could never have imagined that, after all those years away from acting, I would come back and make a movie.

“It feels so surreal,” he concluded.

In addition to the film, Syarul has recently appeared in dramas such as One Cent Thief 2, The Honey Trap, and Hospital Loveline, and he is expected to remain active in the entertainment industry for the foreseeable future.