SEOUL, Jan 6 — Source Music, the label behind K-pop sensation Le Sserafim, is launching its first-ever global audition for male trainees.

Dubbed the ‘Source Music 2026 Global Boy Audition,’ applications opened online yesterday and will run until January 25.

The label is looking for male talent born in 2008 or later, with no restrictions on nationality or residence.

Aspiring idols can showcase their skills in vocal, rap, dance, or any format that highlights their individuality.

Source Music, known for producing female acts like Gfriend and Le Sserafim, said it hopes to extend its artist development expertise to male performers.

To mark the launch, the label unveiled an official audition poster featuring a spacecraft, emphasising the “out-of-this-world” significance of this first global male trainee search.

A promotional video also went live on the Hybe Labels’ YouTube channel and the audition’s official social media accounts.

More content and updates will be rolled out during the three-week application period to engage aspiring talents worldwide.

Those interested can find full details and submit applications through the official Source Music audition website.