SEOUL, Dec 1 — K-pop boy group Zerobaseone (ZB1) has officially agreed to extend their contract with agency WakeOne for an additional two months, pushing their scheduled disbandment from January 2026 to March 2026.

The announcement was made today ollowing months of speculation about the group’s future.

WakeOne stated that the decision was reached “after sincere in-depth discussions with all nine members”, emphasizing that the extension was a unanimous choice. The company highlighted the members’ strong affection for the team and their desire to repay the overwhelming support from fans, known as Zerose.

During the two-month extension, Zerobaseone will:

Hold an encore concert for their 2025 world tour “HERE&NOW”.

Release new music, giving fans one final project before the group’s official conclusion.

Extend fan services such as the Global Official ZEROSE membership and Plus Chat, without additional charges.

Fans welcomed the news with both joy and disappointment.

Many expressed happiness at having more time with the group, while others lamented that two months is too short for meaningful promotions.

Some urged WakeOne and the members’ individual agencies to consider a longer renewal, pointing to precedents like Kep1er, another project group that extended activities beyond its original contract.

Zerobaseone was formed in July 2023 through Mnet’s survival show Boys Planet.

The multinational nine-member group—Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Taerae, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gunwook, and Han Yujin—was initially contracted for 2.5 years, set to end in January 2026.

Their name, symbolising the journey from “zero” to “one,” reflects their mission of growth alongside fans.

Since debut, ZB1 has achieved significant success with hit tracks like In Bloom and Doctor Doctor, and their world tour drew large audiences across Asia and beyond.