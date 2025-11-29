HONG KONG, Nov 29 — As Hong Kong grapples with the aftermath of the Wang Fuk Court high-rise fire, the MAMA Awards still went on but with a change in programming and a more sombre tone.

In a statement, the MAMA organisers confirmed their commitment to holding the event while doing their best to be considerate in the wake of the recent tragedy.

”We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the tragic fire in Hong Kong. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this devastating event. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts are with those injured,” the statement read.

The organisers also said there would be a moment of silence to honour the victims and committed to making donations in support of the victims.

”2025 MAMA AWARDS will be dedicated to providing support for Hong Kong through the message of “Support Hong Kong”, the organisers said.

Host Park Bo-gum, wearing a memorial ribbon, led a moment of silence at the beginning of the show.

Park also expressed his condolences to the fire victims, calling the incident “truly heartbreaking.”

Some collaboration stages were cut from the show or tweaked, for instance MEOVV’s song Burning Up’s lyrics was changed to Turn It Up.

Boyband Riize’s member Anton in particular was praised online for preparing a thank-you speech in Cantonese when the group received a Fan’s Choice Award.

251128 2025 MAMA AWARDS in HONG KONG #ANTON #앤톤 #アントン #RIIZE #라이즈 ANTON gave his speech in Cantonese Thank you, everyone. We understand that many of you are going through very difficult times, so we accept this award with a calm heart. We also extend our… pic.twitter.com/vwCfzdwQam — ANTON LEE UPDATES (@4321updates) November 28, 2025

A post sharing his speech has already garnered more than 30,000 likes on Chinese social media channel Xiaohongshu.

Winning the two grand prizes for the night were Blackpink’s Rosé for her song APT winning Song of the Year and Enhypen winning Fan’s Choice of the Year.

Two more grand prizes or daesang (considered the highest level prizes at award shows) will be awarded tonight, the awards’ final night.