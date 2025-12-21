KUANTAN, Dec 21 — Livestock activities that serve as therapy for residents of a rehabilitation and treatment centre here were disrupted after more than 25 chickens died in floods that have hit the area since December 17.

Faznizam Muridan, a staff member of Casa Paliativo Komited Malaysia, said although several chickens drowned, more than 300 were successfully moved to higher coops.

“The water rose rapidly, almost submerging the livestock area… although the number that died was small, it still has an impact because they are living beings.

“We rear turkeys and free-range chickens here, as well as several other animals such as ducks and geese. For ducks and geese, because they can swim, all of them were saved,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the drug rehabilitation and treatment centre under Pertubuhan Komuniti Intervensi Dadah Malaysia (Komited Malaysia) has made livestock activities a form of therapy and hobby for its residents since 2019.

Faznizam said some of the mature chickens will be transferred to a livestock farm in Kampung Hijrah, while the rest are used to provide basic training to residents, including aspects of care, egg incubation using incubators and livestock management.

“This livestock activity not only provides a hobby for the residents here, but also helps, to some extent, with the centre’s income. Residents who are involved also receive a small allowance from their work,” he said.

He said the rehabilitation centre currently has about 40 residents.

Meanwhile, he said the livestock activities also receive support from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and foundations to help reduce operating costs.

In addition to livestock rearing, Faznizam said residents of the rehabilitation centre are also involved in several other jobs, including managing a small eatery around Kuantan and providing maintenance services. — Bernama