BEIJING, Nov 18 — Film distributors have suspended the screening of at least two Japanese films in China amid a deepening dispute between Tokyo and Beijing, in what state broadcaster CCTV said was a “prudent decision” that took into account souring domestic audience sentiment.

The postponement comes barely two weeks after remarks about Taiwan by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sparked a heated response from China and kicked off the most serious diplomatic clash between the two East Asian powers in years.

Some Japanese films, including the animated Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers and manga-turned-movie Cells at Work!, originally slated for release in the coming weeks, will not begin screening in mainland China as scheduled, CCTV said, citing checks with film importers and distributors.

Animated film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was initially well received but has seen its box office performance decline after Takaichi’s remarks due to “strong dissatisfaction from Chinese audiences”, according to CCTV late yesterday.

Film importers and distributors have chosen to heed the market’s response, respect audience sentiment, and postpone the releases of upcoming films, CCTV said.

Japan has sought to tamp down the escalating dispute with China that came after Takaichi told Japanese lawmakers this month that a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan’s survival could trigger a military response.

Beijing has since urged citizens to halt travel to Japan, and China’s Premier Li Qiang has no plans to meet Takaichi on the sidelines of this week’s G20 summit in South Africa.

The heads of Japan’s three business federations met with Takaichi late yesterday and urged dialogue to resolve the diplomatic tensions.

“Political stability is a prerequisite for economic exchange,” Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of Japan’s biggest business lobby Keidanren, told reporters after the meeting, according to media reports. — Reuters