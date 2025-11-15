NEW YORK, Nov 15 — YouTube signalled its next big push into premium creator-driven entertainment as it unveiled a slate of new shows — from preschool specials and nature docuseries to stand-up comedy and late-night formats — at an exclusive showcase in Manhattan.

The Hollywood Reporter reported, held at the Metrograph on the Lower East Side, the event gathered advertising heavyweights and top creators as YouTube pitched its platform as the new home for TV-style storytelling.

Google president for Americas and Partners Sean Downey said advertisers increasingly want deeper integration with creators, not just traditional ad buys.

“This is our entry into that,” he reportedly told the crowd.

“We want you to see what the content feels like, how it’s coming together, and start imagining how you can be part of that storytelling.”

The event featured extended previews and conversations with creators including Huge If True host Cleo Abram, Brave Wilderness’ Mark Vins, and comedian Trevor Noah — the former Daily Show host who announced a new stand-up special filmed in South Africa, set to debut exclusively on YouTube.

Julian Shapiro-Barnum of Recess Therapy, who emceed the showcase, also unveiled his upcoming live late-night project Outside Tonight, a weekly show filmed in New York City parks and streets featuring interviews, music and audience-driven games.

“What made classic late night special was how it brought everything together — music, comedy, talk,” he said.

“We’re bringing that full experience into the digital age.”

Other previews included new episodes of Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, Vins’ Ridge to Reef special, Dhar Mann’s 7 Days of Christmas, Ms. Rachel’s friendship special, and new instalments of Deestroying’s 1v1.

YouTube vice-president for the Americas Tara Walpert Levy said demand for creator-led programming continues to surge.

“These next-generation studios, where creators drive vision, execution and fan connection, are what’s shaping must-see entertainment today,” she said.

Trevor Noah, reflecting on his shift from traditional TV, praised YouTube’s global reach.

“I cannot see any other possibility than a creator-run economy,” he said, adding that unlike linear TV, which often suffers from poor time slots, “the person can meet the content when they need to.”