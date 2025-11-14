HONG KONG, Nov 14 — FX’s “Shōgun”, which premiered in 2024, captivated audiences with its story of feudal Japan, full of political intrigue, memorable characters, and stunning visuals.

Season 2 of “Shōgun” has been confirmed and will be set 10 years after the events of the first season, promising a deeper narrative that explores the personal and political costs of ambition, loyalty, and love.

Creator Justin Marks spoke about the new cast and returning characters stating, “The decision to bring in this new cast was practical.

“I don’t know if you saw last season, but we killed a lot of people in season 1, so we needed to replace them.

“We have some really exciting new characters this season and we’re just so excited to bring our old family together with these new faces and watch them become part of this world.”

Co-creator Rachel Kondo reflected on audience response and how it shaped season two, noting how deeply viewers connected with the story:

“I think it was surprising to us that the audience was drawn to the story as emotionally and as profoundly as they were.”

She emphasised that the audience’s engagement gave the team confidence to explore bolder storytelling:

“They lent us the most important things, their time, their care, their attention.

“It’s really what we take into Season Two, it allows us the confidence to say, if people followed us into this land of feudal Japan, maybe they’ll follow us into deeper, more cavernous spaces.”

Hiroyuki Sanada, reprising his role as Lord Yoshii Toranaga which won him an Emmy for best actor in 2024, added: “We have a lot of great new cast members alongside the returning team.

“Of course, I feel pressure for Season Two, but I can use that pressure as a strength to create an even stronger season.”

The first season of “Shōgun” made history when it collected a total of 18 Emmy Awards, setting a new record for the most wins by a single season of television.

Production of Season Two will begin in January 2026.