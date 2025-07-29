KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Former Miss Hong Kong Grace Chan is keen to bring her own chocolate line to Malaysia.

The 34-year-old, who is also an actress and TV host, recently launched her premium chocolate brand, Dulce Vida, in April this year, in collaboration with Miss Marble Bakery’s founder Fafa.

According to their official website, all of the Dulce Vida chocolate and sweets are made with low sugar content using high-quality ingredients.

They also have an array of selections such as pistachio dark chocolate bars, chocolate moon cake set, sea salt caramel pretzel dark chocolate bars as well as passion fruit jasmine chocolate beans.

Chan, who was attending the grand opening of the famous Hong Kong rice noodle outlet Tamjai Mixian at Sunway Pyramid, was accompanied by her husband Kevin Cheng, a well-known TVB actor and singer.

“I recently started my own chocolate brand and I’m really hoping to bring it to Malaysia, so you guys can try it too.

“Because I really love desserts and I love sweets and you can get to see a different side of Grace, the businesswoman side,” Chan said.

Chan added that she would also love for her husband to be her opening guest if she ever opened a shop here.

Chan and her husband were invited as guest artists for the opening of the first Tamjai Mixian’s Malaysia outlet.

Both were greeted by around 100 local fans who had gathered for the meet-and-greet session.

This wasn’t the first time the Hong Kong power couple had been invited as guest artists — back in March, they also attended the launch of a health spa at Sunway Pyramid.