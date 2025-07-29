KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Blackpink member Jennie has signed with Alta Music Group, a label founded by former Spotify executive Jeremy Erlich, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily citing a recent report by Variety.

Erlich, previously the global head of music at Spotify, has also held senior roles at Universal Music Group and Interscope Geffen A&M.

Alta Music Group said it is partnering with Jennie’s agency Odd Atelier and The Black Label, which manages other K-pop acts including Allday Project, Jeon Somi, Rosé and Meovv.

The latter two will be involved in distribution and label services.

In a statement, Erlich described Alta as “a best-in-class team focused solely on supporting our artists and the music they create. Everything else does not matter.”

Jennie’s latest solo album Ruby, released in March, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.