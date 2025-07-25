KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Superman still can’t seem to punch its way to the top of the local box office, even two weeks after its release, as Jurassic World: Rebirth continues to dominate at No.1.

This week’s chart also marks the return of familiar classics, such as the slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer, which makes a comeback with a long-awaited legacy sequel, while the Smurfs receive a fresh reboot for a new generation.

July has been packed with big-screen blockbusters — some films smashing expectations, others simply riding the hype — but there’s no denying it’s been a brilliant month for cinema lovers.

If your weekend plans are looking a little flat, don’t worry — from the latest cinema releases to must-watch series on Netflix, Viu, and Disney+ Hotstar, along with trending songs and best-selling books, there’s plenty to keep you entertained, and as always, Malay Mail has your weekend covered.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 17 to July 20)

Jurassic World Rebirth Superman F1: The Movie Impak Maksima 2 I Know What You Did Last Summer Smurfs Noise Tak Ingin Usai Di Sini Ghost Train Doraemon The Movie: Nobita’s Art World Tales

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 14 to July 20)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

UNTAMED: Limited Series Squid Game: Season 3 Gachiakuta: Season 1 DAN DA DAN: Season 2 Kaiju No. 8: Season 2 Tougen Anki: Season 1 I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability: Season 2 The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity: Season 1 Only You: Season 1 7 Bears: Limited Series

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

The First Night with the Duke Mitos Cinta Akira Running Man (2025) Bitch x Rich 2 Bitch x Rich Revenged Love 逆爱 Lambaian Huda Our Generation 樱桃琥珀 Farewell Letter Taxi Driver 2

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ Hotstar (Top 10 shows)

Our Movie: Season 1 Kaiju No.8: Season 2 Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+: Season 1 Big City Greens: Season 1 Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2 Washington Black: Season 1 Low Life: Season 1 Suspicious Partner (Japanese Version): Season 1 The Nice Guy: Season 1 Law and the City: Season 1

Source: Disney+ Hotstar

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 15 to July 23)

HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me BLACKPINK - JUMP Tenxi - mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii) sombr - back to friends Saja Boys - Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Saja Boys - Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) Naim Daniel - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir (w/ Adnin Roslan) HUNTR/X - What It Sounds Like (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 15 to July 23)

Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman - Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) - From “Dia Bukan Syurga” Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum - Calon Mantu Idaman Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii - mejikuhibiniu Batas Senja - Kita Usahakan Lagi Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (July 11 to July 17)

Fiction

Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) The Wizard’s Bakery by Gu Byeong-Mo (Wildfire) Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador) Maybe This Is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books imprint IMAN Publication) Powerless by Lauren Roberts (simon & schuster books for young readers) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) A Curse for True Love by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron Books) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Ballantine Books) Five Survive by Holly Jackson (Electric Monkey) A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead Books)

Non-Fiction

You’re Not Bad with Money by Rachel Liew (Acepremier.Com) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) A Conversation with Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad by Perdana Leadership Foundation (gerakbudaya enterprise) Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) His Code Name Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH