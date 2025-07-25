KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Superman still can’t seem to punch its way to the top of the local box office, even two weeks after its release, as Jurassic World: Rebirth continues to dominate at No.1.
This week’s chart also marks the return of familiar classics, such as the slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer, which makes a comeback with a long-awaited legacy sequel, while the Smurfs receive a fresh reboot for a new generation.
July has been packed with big-screen blockbusters — some films smashing expectations, others simply riding the hype — but there’s no denying it’s been a brilliant month for cinema lovers.
If your weekend plans are looking a little flat, don’t worry — from the latest cinema releases to must-watch series on Netflix, Viu, and Disney+ Hotstar, along with trending songs and best-selling books, there’s plenty to keep you entertained, and as always, Malay Mail has your weekend covered.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 17 to July 20)
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- Superman
- F1: The Movie
- Impak Maksima 2
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Smurfs
- Noise
- Tak Ingin Usai Di Sini
- Ghost Train
- Doraemon The Movie: Nobita’s Art World Tales
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 14 to July 20)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
- UNTAMED: Limited Series
- Squid Game: Season 3
- Gachiakuta: Season 1
- DAN DA DAN: Season 2
- Kaiju No. 8: Season 2
- Tougen Anki: Season 1
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability: Season 2
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity: Season 1
- Only You: Season 1
- 7 Bears: Limited Series
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- The First Night with the Duke
- Mitos Cinta Akira
- Running Man (2025)
- Bitch x Rich 2
- Bitch x Rich
- Revenged Love 逆爱
- Lambaian Huda
- Our Generation 樱桃琥珀
- Farewell Letter
- Taxi Driver 2
Source: Viu Frontpage
Disney+ Hotstar (Top 10 shows)
- Our Movie: Season 1
- Kaiju No.8: Season 2
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+: Season 1
- Big City Greens: Season 1
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2
- Washington Black: Season 1
- Low Life: Season 1
- Suspicious Partner (Japanese Version): Season 1
- The Nice Guy: Season 1
- Law and the City: Season 1
Source: Disney+ Hotstar
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 15 to July 23)
- HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me
- BLACKPINK - JUMP
- Tenxi - mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii)
- sombr - back to friends
- Saja Boys - Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Saja Boys - Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami)
- Naim Daniel - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir (w/ Adnin Roslan)
- HUNTR/X - What It Sounds Like (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 15 to July 23)
- Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman - Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) - From “Dia Bukan Syurga”
- Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir
- Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum - Calon Mantu Idaman
- Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii - mejikuhibiniu
- Batas Senja - Kita Usahakan Lagi
- Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita
- Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi
- Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta
- Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan
Top 10 books of the week (July 11 to July 17)
Fiction
- Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- The Wizard’s Bakery by Gu Byeong-Mo (Wildfire)
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador)
- Maybe This Is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books imprint IMAN Publication)
- Powerless by Lauren Roberts (simon & schuster books for young readers)
- Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- A Curse for True Love by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron Books)
- Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Ballantine Books)
- Five Survive by Holly Jackson (Electric Monkey)
- A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead Books)
Non-Fiction
- You’re Not Bad with Money by Rachel Liew (Acepremier.Com)
- A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd)
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC)
- The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish)
- The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books)
- A Conversation with Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad by Perdana Leadership Foundation (gerakbudaya enterprise)
- Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)
- Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
- Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- His Code Name Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
Source: MPH