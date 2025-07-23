SEOUL, July 23 — Hybe America and Paramount Pictures have reportedly announced they will co-produce a K-pop-themed feature film set for theatrical release in early 2027

According to The Korea Herald, the companies said the film will follow a Korean American teenager who auditions for a reality TV competition in hopes of joining a K-pop girl group, going against her family’s wishes.

Filming is scheduled to begin in mid-September and will take place entirely in South Korea, reportedly making it the first major Hollywood studio project to be shot exclusively in the country.

Yoo Ji-young and Eric Nam have reportedly been cast in the lead roles, with Korean American director Benson Lee attached to helm the production from a script by Eileen Shim.

“This film is my love letter to K-pop — a world filled with energy, passion, magic and an incredible community of support,” Lee was quoted as saying.

James Shin of Hybe America, Arthur Spector and Joshua Davis of Epic Magazine, and Hybe board member Scooter Braun will reportedly serve as producers, while Paramount Pictures’ senior vice president Bryan Oh was said to be overseeing the project.

To note, Hybe is the South Korean entertainment company behind popular groups such as BTS, Seventeen, NewJeans and Enhypen.