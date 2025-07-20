KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — As the clock ticks down, groups of eager G-Dragon fans can be seen gathered outside Axiata Arena, in the hope of securing last-minute tickets to the highly anticipated show

The famous South Korean singer-songwriter is set to take centre stage for the final night of his G-Dragon 2025 World Tour Übermensch in Kuala Lumpur today.

By around 5pm, the area surrounding Axiata Arena was already packed with fans, with many lining up for the show, while others flocked to the official merchandise booth.

Previously, it was widely reported that many local fans couldn’t get their G-Dragon tickets due to website crashes and allegations of online ticket scalpers.

Malay Mail spotted several groups of Malaysian fans gathered in the area, trying their luck to secure last-minute tickets from resellers.

Some can be seen waiting near the entrance while holding placards with the initials WTB (Want To Buy) on them.

Local G-Dragon fans with placards looking to buy tickets. — Picture by Arif Zikri

A fan, who just wants to be known as Wong, told Malay Mail that she and her group of three friends have spent around an hour looking for resellers.

“One reseller approached me but his price was too expensive.

“He was selling the Category 1 tickets for RM2,900, but the original price is just around RM1,000.

“My budget, I have right now is just around RM1,500 only,” Wong said.

She added that she was among the G-Dragon fans who couldn’t get tickets when they were first released, as she said she couldn’t even get into the website after countless tries.

Meanwhile, Crystal, another fan who is also looking for tickets, said that she too was approached by a reseller selling tickets for between RM2,000 and RM4,000.

“It’s too expensive. My budget is RM1,000 and below.

“I’m just going to wait here until 6pm but if no luck, I will just go home then,” Crystal said.

As for 22-year-old Dayah, she came on both days of the concert in hopes of securing a ticket for herself, but just like the others, she was still unsuccessful.

“Yesterday, I came here since 7.30am and I waited until around 8.30pm.

“I was approached by a reseller, the show has already started at that time, but he was still selling tickets for RM2,500.

“There are also those who tried to sell up to RM10,000,” Dayah said.

Dayah (right) along with Mimi Zira (right) and Hajar (centre) at the G-Dragon 2025 World Tour Übermensch in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Arif Zikri

However, not all fans gathered in front of Axiata Arena were looking for tickets. Some, who also failed to secure tickets, were just there to soak in the vibes while exchanging fan-made merchandise with each other.

This is the case for 34-year-old Mimi Zira, who came with her friend Hajar.

Both of them said that they had already accepted the fact that they might not get a ticket for the show, but instead of just going home, they chose to hang around the area and enjoy the atmosphere with other like-minded fans.

“We’ve been collecting fan-made freebies all day now and there are a lot of them here actually.

“Although we didn’t get to see G-Dragon live, at least we’re able to celebrate with other fans here,” she said.

The G-Dragon 2025 World Tour Übermensch in Kuala Lumpur is organised by local organiser Star Planet.

G-Dragon’s next show will be in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 25 and 26 at the Indonesia Arena. Just like Malaysia, both of his Indonesia shows have already sold out.