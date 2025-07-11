SEOUL, July 11 — After a nearly three-year hiatus from new music, global K-pop icons Blackpink are back with their digital single, Jump, released today. This marks their first major release since their 2022 album Born Pink.

As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, YG Entertainment states that Jump showcases a fresh direction for the group, featuring an “addictive chorus” and “guitar riffs” that evoke a Western film, all blended with the members’ distinct vocals, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

The track saw collaboration from Blackpink’s long-standing producers Teddy and 24, alongside international lyricists and composers, with the music video directed by the acclaimed Dave Meyers.

YG promises fans will “witness the perfect synergy” of the reunited quartet, emphasising the music video’s “powerful visuals” that highlight Blackpink’s story and impact.

The group gave fans a sneak peek of Jump during their “Deadline” world tour’s stop at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium last weekend. The tour is now headed to 15 more cities, including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Milan, London, and Bangkok.