KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Malaysian girl group Dolla has shown support for K-pop group KIIRAS after three of its members took part in the viral MWA! dance challenge.

KIIRAS members Lingling, Kylie and Roah uploaded a video on Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube yesterday, performing the choreography to Dolla’s hit comeback single, MWA!.

“LOVEEE! Support Lingling,” wrote Dolla member Angel on X along with a Malaysian flag emoji, reposting the video alongside fellow member Tabby.

Lingling, Malaysia’s first female K-pop idol hailing from Klang, joined two of her KIIRAS groupmates for the challenge.

The video quickly gained traction online with over 67,300 views and rising at the time of writing.

Fans on social media expressed excitement over the crossover, with several highlighting the Malaysian connection between Lingling and Dolla.

Comments like “MAKA KAMI RAKYAT MALAYSIA” and “MENYALAHHH ORANG KLANGGG” appeared across X, referencing both the idols’ heritage and energy.

Fans also called for a collaboration between the two groups, with one user tweeting, ‘Okeii KIIRAS x DOLLA crumbssss??’

Fans also took to social media to make requests directly to Dolla, with one user tagging Dolla members Angel, Tabby and the official group account @dollaofficialMY in a post asking, “KILL MA BOSS challenge please?”

Kill Ma Bo$$ is KIIRAS’ debut track, featuring a confident, country-western concept with bold visuals and strong choreography, marking a departure from their pre-debut image and positioning the group as a rising force in the K-pop scene.

Dolla, formed in Malaysia in 2019, has been making waves in the regional music scene with its blend of pop, R&B and powerful visuals, with MWA! being their latest release.

KIIRAS, which debuted earlier this year with multinational members, has gained attention — especially Lingling, who is breaking new ground as a Malaysian talent in K-pop.